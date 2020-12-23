Van With Top Chopped Off Spotted in South Louisiana [PHOTO]

Now, that's a convertible.

This photo, which was posted by Joshua Turner back in October, shows a minivan parked in front of a business, without a top.

Yes, the owners apparently had the top of the vehicle cut off and removed, thus creating their own makeshift convertible.

One thing that I did not notice in the photo here, until someone pointed it out, are the "flames" painted on the front of the van.

Who did this and why? We have got to know and is the van still in service?