UTSA Head Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Bowl Game Against Cajuns Still On

University of Texas-San Antonio football coach Jeff Traylor tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced earlier this afternoon.

Traylor received the positive result on Wednesday during routine testing protocols. He is now in isolation and is not experiencing any symptoms, the school said.

UTSA and Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns are set to play in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl this Saturday in Dallas.

If Traylor is not cleared to travel with the team, associate head coach and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as acting head coach for the game.

Traylor is in his first year as head coach of the UTSA Roadrunners. The team went 7-4 during the regular season and are making just the second bowl game in school history. The UTSA program only began in 2011, however.

Kick-off for UTSA and Louisiana is set for 2:30 pm this Saturday and you can hear all the play-by-play action on Hot 107.9 and ESPN 1420.