A Sun Belt Conference school took home a national tournament championship over the weekend.

National Invitational Softball Championship , defeating Iowa St., 4-3, in Sunday's title game.

The championship field of four teams that met in Fort Collins, Colorado consisted of UTA, Iowa St., Liberty, and Loyola Marymount.

UTA's Aileen Garcia was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The Mavericks went 6-1 in the event, which featured 19 teams.

Liberty (2017) and Loyola Marymount (2018) were champions of the previous two NISC tournaments.