USFL to Return in 2022

The United States Football League will be attempting a comeback, after more than 35 years of being idle.

The new USFL announced on Thursday that it will relaunch in the spring of 2022.

The league wants to use "key original team names" and plans to keep the same red, white, and blue stars-and-stripes logo it did from 1983 to 1985.

The original USFL played for three seasons, from 1983-1985, competing during the spring before ceasing operations before the 1986 season, when the league planned to move to a fall schedule and compete against the NFL.

The original 12 teams in the USFL in 1983 were the Philadelphia Stars, Boston Breakers, New Jersey Generals, Washington Federals, Michigan Panthers, Chicago Blitz, Tampa Bay Bandits, Birmingham Stallions, Oakland Invaders, Los Angeles Express, Denver Gold, and Arizona Wranglers.

The New Orleans Breakers played at the Louisiana Superdome during the 1984 season.

Future NFL stars and Pro Football Hall of Famers such as Reggie White, Steve Young, and Jim Kelly played in the USFL, as did other standouts such as Herschel Walker, Mike Rozier, and Doug Flutie.

Fox Sports, which has a minority equity stake in the company that owns the new USFL, will serve as the league's official broadcast partner.