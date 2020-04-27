US Geological Service Releases Updated Map of the Moon

The United States Geological Service has released an updated map of the Moon, and it is very interesting!

The USGS calls it a "comprehensive geologic map" of the Moon, and it is the result of putting 6 older maps (from the Apollo missions) together with new information from recent satellite visits.

is now mapped out , color-coded to reflect the type of geological substances that comprise the surface of the Moon. This map will be the new blueprint of the Moon for use by scientists and educators alike, as it corrects inconsistencies that existed in names/positions of the Moon's surface features on older documents.

I wonder what Galileo would think of this new resource?