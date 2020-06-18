University of Florida to Ban ‘Gator Bait’ Chant

The University of Florida issued a statement today that said it would ban the "Gator Bait" chant at future sporting events.

Kent Fuchs, the University of Florida President, said in a statement that even though he doesn't know of any racial problems associated with the "Gator Bait" cheer at football games, the phrase is associated with "horrific historic racist imagery".

Reading through the comments on Twitter from UF Gator fans, many find that the ban is ridiculous. Others, though, applaud the decision, praising the university's desire to eliminate racism and right social injustices.