Unique and Fun Places for Kid’s Birthday Parties in Louisiana
We're always on the look out for fun places around the state, and we lovvvvve parties, so it was only fitting that we found some amazing spots to hold a birthday party for you little ones. Best Things Louisiana found some special places that will make your tiny guests squeal with delight, and we wanted to share, of course! Check them out below, and let us know if you've ever had a party at these fun destinations.
- Party Zone, 1700 Veterans Memorial Blvd Suite 200, Metairie. Event rentals on steroids. Every bouncy thing you kid loves is here, and the best part is, you can bring them to your home or park to set up for the fun.
- Culinary Kids, 915 Marigny Ave. Mandeville. How cute will your kids look with their chef hats on, whipping up their own party food with a certified cooking instructor? Check out the photo below on their Instagram page
- Club Tabby / Tabby Town, 427 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles. Every little girl's dream. You can choose party packages like princess, rock star or movie star, complete with accessories like mani/pedi's for the tiny tots.
- Artistico Express, 1962 O'Neal Lane Suite E Baton Rouge. A 'paint your own' pottery and clay studio
- Clayfish Bisque, 5520 Johnston Street, Lafayette. Paint your own parties, with over 600 clay and pottery pieces to choose from
- Wildwood Farm Unicorn Parties, mobile parties that will bring a (real) unicorn and petting zoo to you for all the birthday fun.They book other events as well.
- New Orleans City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. The Carousel Garden, trains, and home to the world famous Storyland. An enchanting time will be had by all in this beautiful spot right in the heart of the city.
- Northeast Children's Museum, 323 Walnut Street, Monroe. A hands on, interactive museum for kids of all ages. Some of the exhibits include Fire House, Kids Cafe, and Bubbleworks.
- Pinkolicious Birthday Party Spa, 8540 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. Relaxation and pampering in a gorgeous pastel setting, perfect for the little princesses who are celebrating.