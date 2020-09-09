Unfamiliar Territory for Tom Brady vs Saints: Underdog

When the New Orleans Saints play host to Tampa Bay on Sun, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will enter the contest as something he hasn't been in five years.

For the first time since 2015, a Tom Brady-led team will enter as underdogs.

The Saints are currently 3.5 point favorites in the season-opener for both teams.

Prior to signing with the Buccaneers during the offseason, Brady was the quarterback of the New England Patriots, who were favorites in their last 74-consecutive games, the longest streak in the Super Bowl era.

The last time Brady entered a game with his team as underdogs was Week 2 of the 2015 season when the Patriots went on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills.

In case you're wondering; Brady and the Patriots, who were underdogs, won that game, 40-32, with Brady passing for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

Kickoff time for the match-up between that Saints and Bucs on Sunday is slated for 3:25 p.m.