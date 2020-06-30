Uncle Sam’s Jam Canceled in Lafayette

The Fourth of July has always been a time when Americans would come together to celebrate our nation. While many Americans will still be upholding that tradition this weekend, they just won't be upholding it in large numbers. Naturally, concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic are the reason.

This abundance of caution and common sense has forced the cancellation of Uncle Sam's Jam an annual holiday event in downtown Lafayette. Organizers of the event say they contemplated offering a scaled-down version of the event but felt the concerns over the coronavirus were just too great for that to be successful or prudent.

Darren Domingue, the owner of Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors one of the sponsors and driving forces of the event told KATC television,

We brought 'Uncle Sam's Jam' to Parc International, Downtown Lafayette for the last 6 years. It is with a heavy heart that we announce we won't be hosting the 7th Annual Uncle Sam's Jam this year. The health and safety of our community is our first priority

Each year the event has featured a variety of musical acts, specialty vendors, and culminated in a downtown fireworks display. Organizers hope to renew the event next July.