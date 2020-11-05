UL’s Ty Doucet Named First-Team Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who went 19-12 last season, and return their top five leading scorers this season, are expected to contend for the Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball title this season, and Ty Doucet is a big part of the reason why.

Doucet was named a First-Team Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference selection on Wednesday, while teammate Brandi Williams was named to the Third-Team, as Louisiana joined South Alabama, Troy, and UTA as the only programs to have at least two players tabbed to the preseason teams.

A 6-foot-1 forward /center, Doucet is currently only 95 points shy of becoming only the 11th player in program history to score 1,000 career points, while already in the top ten in program history in both rebounds and blocked shots.

Currently with 905 career points, barring injury, Doucet has a realistic chance at surpassing Teena Cooper to vault into the top five in career scoring.

Doucet currently has 592 career rebounds, which places her 10th in program history. If she would match the 219 rebounds that she grabbed last season, Doucet would finish with 803 career boards, a number that would place her third in program history.

Finally, Doucet currently has 81 career blocked shots to her credit, a number that already places her third in program history, with one season to move up even more.

As a freshman in 2017-2018, Doucet appeared in 28 games, including one as a starter, averaging 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds, before appearing in 30 games, including 27 as a starter in 2018-2019 as a sophomore, when she lifted her averages to 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Last season, as a junior, Doucet averaged 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds, pacing Louisiana in both categories.

A native of Ville Platte, Doucet attended Ville Platte High School, where he team to three straight playoff appearances and a district title, averaging 16 points per game over her prep career.

A 5-foot-6 junior guard, Williams was named the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year after setting a school record for total points scored by a freshman, passing the late great Kim Perrot to finish with 384 points.

A native of Lake Charles, Williams averaged 12.8 points in 2018-2019, before averaging 11.7 points last season.

Last season, UL went 19-12 and made it into the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament before the season was prematurely canceled, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This season, with the Cajuns returning their top five leading scorers from a season ago, including Doucet and Williams, there's great optimism that they can capture a Sun Belt Conference Championship.

View the 2020-2021 Sun Belt Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Teams, below:

2020-21 Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference Teams

Preseason First Team

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

Ty Doucet, Louisiana

Alexus Dye, Troy

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Savannah Jones, South Alabama

Preseason Second Team

Teal Battle, Little Rock

Pre Stanley, Appalachian State

Jasmine Robinson, Troy

Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State

Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State