UL’s Trey Ragas Invited to Shrine Bowl

For the second-consecutive season, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will have a representative in the nation's oldest collegiate all-star game.

On Monday, it was announced that running back Trey Ragas, a four-year letter winner at Louisiana has received an invite to play in the East-West Shrine, which is scheduled for January.

Last year, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson and receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley represented UL in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The 96th annual East-West Shrine Bowl had been scheduled for January 23, 2021, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A native of New Orleans, Ragas has carried the football 117 times for 660 yards and nine touchdowns, while also catching nine passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Over his stellar collegiate career with the Cajuns, the 5-foot-1, 230-pound Ragas has compiled 3,474 yards, which ranks third in program history, to go along with 37 touchdowns, a statistic that ranks sixth in program history.

A three-time third-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Ragas rushed for a career-high 1,181 yards as a sophomore in 2018.

Ragas has helped Louisiana to an overall record of 9-1 record this season, and a number 17 rankings in both the AP Top 25 Poll, as well as the Coaches Poll.

UL wrapped up its 2020 regular season schedule with a 24-21 win over the Appalachian St. Mountaineers last Friday night in Boone, North Carolina, a triumph which increased their current win streak to six games.

The Cajuns return to the gridiron on Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship, marking the third consecutive year they will appear in the title game.