UL’s Trey Ragas Declares for NFL Draft

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will have to find a way to make up for the loss of one of the best running backs in school history in 2021.

Running back Trey Ragas, who played the last five years for Louisiana, announced on social media on Thursday that he won't return next season, preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft instead.

Although a senior this past season, Ragas, like every senior in college football, was eligible to return in 2021, as the NCAA extended all an extra season of eligibility due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ragas rushed for 758 yards and ten touchdowns in 2020, leading the Cajuns to an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Over his collegiate career, Ragas rushed for 3,572, which ranks third in school history, to go along with 38 touchdowns, which ranks sixth.

The Cajuns are also expected to lose leading rusher Elijah Mitchell, who rushed for 878 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2020.

Combined, Ragas and Mitchell combined to rush for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns over 11 games this past season.

A native of New Orleans, Ragas rushed for 813 yards and 9 touchdowns as a freshman in 2017, before following that up by rushing for 1,181 yards and 8 scores as a sophomore in 2018.

As a junior in 2019, Ragas rushed for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 230-pound Ragas also caught 49 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns over his Cajun career.

Ragas made an impact in his freshman season and continued to do so throughout his UL career, and now looks to make his mark at the next level.

We congratulate Ragas on a great collegiate career and wishing him nothing but the best of luck in the future.