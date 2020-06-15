UL’s Timaje Porter Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns could be losing the services of an offensive lineman who was a part of their school-record 11-win 2019 football roster.

Timaje Porter, who had just recently been moved to the offensive line after spending most of his UL career playing on the defensive line, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the news.

Keep in mind; individuals who have entered their respective names into the transfer portal can still remove their names and return to their current schools.

A sophomore in the 2019 season, Porter played in four games, after appearing in 11 games in 2018, compiling four tackles on the defensive side of the football.

A native of Grand Bay, Alabama, Poter Theodore High School, where he was named a two-time all-state selection in the state of Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Porter has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.