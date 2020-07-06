UL’s Spencer Arrighetti Off to Fast Start in Summer League

If the start of one summer baseball league in the northern part of the United States is any indication, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns may have a future ace pitcher on their hands.

Right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, who sat out the 2020 season after transferring from TCU, is off to a fast start for the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters, members of the Northwoods League.

Over two outings, Arrighetti has pitched six innings, allowing only one hit and an unearned run.

Just as impressive, he's not allowed a walk, while striking out nine batters.

A native of Katy, Texas, Arrighetti attended Cinco Ranch High School, where he earned all-state honors as a senior.

As a freshman at TCU in 2019, Arrighetti appeared in 16 games, including one as a starter, compiling a 2-0 record with an ERA. of 9.00, while striking out 19 hitters over 17.0 innings of work.

The Northwoods League, centered around the Great Lakes Region, is one of the most competitive collegiate wooden bat summer leagues baseball has to offer.

Arrighetti has three seasons of eligibility remaining at UL.