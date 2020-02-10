UL’s Skyler Goodwin Trying To Surpass Teammate For School Record

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun guard/forward Skyler Goodwin is shooting for a school record, as the 2019-2020 women's college basketball season comes down the home stretch.

A junior from Parkview Baptist High School in Baton Rouge, Goodwin has a realistic shot at breaking the school record for free throw percentage in a single season, set last season by her teammate, Brandi Williams.

Through 22 games this season, Goodwin is shooting .860% at the free-throw line.

The school record in a single season is .879%, set last season by Williams, who bested the previous record of .872 set by Onna Charles during the 2006-2007 season.

Goodwin, who is currently third in the Sun Belt Conference in free throw percentage, has converted on 43-of-50 attempts at the charity stripe this season, with Williams right behind her, in fourth, at .837.

Louisiana has seven regular-season games remaining, plus the postseason tournament, so Goodwin will have at least eight games to vault past her teammate and set a new school record.

As a team, UL ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference in free throw percentage, with Goodwin, Williams, and Andrea Cournoyer (.833) all over 80%.