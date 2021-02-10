UL’s Skyler Goodwin Named Park Place Surgical Hospital POW

A member of the red hot Lousiana Ragin' Cajun Women's Basketball Team garnered some much-deserved recognition on Tuesday.

Senior guard Skyler Goodwin was tabbed as the Park Place Surgical Hospital Play of the Week, as she helped Louisiana to three home wins over a four-day period, extending its win streak to nine games in the process.

A native of Baton Rouge, Goodwin averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in two wins over Arkansas St. and one over UTA, as the Cajuns improved to 9-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

In a 52-49 win over Arkansas St. last Friday night at the Cajundome, Goodwin compiled 13 points and eight rebounds, before scoring a season-high 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to go along with six rebounds, to help lift UL to a 73-61 triumph over the Red Wolves on Saturday.

Finally, in a 57-48 win over UTA on Monday, Goodwin scored four points while pulling down four rebounds.

For the season, Goodwin is averaging 11.3 points, which is second on the team, to go along with 5.7 rebounds, which also ranks second on the squad, while also shooting 36% from the floor and 79% from the free-throw line.

A graduate of Parkview Baptist High School, Goodwin has now scored 892 points over her UL career.

Louisiana will put its nine-game win streak on the line on Thursday afternoon when they play host to the ULM Warhawks at the Cajundome.

Tipoff time is scheduled for 3 p.m.

On Saturday, the two schools will meet again, but this time in Monroe, as the Warhawks play host to the Cajuns.

Start time in that one is slated for 1 p.m.