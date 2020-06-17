UL’s Shomari Hayes Enters Transfer Portal

It looks as though a member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who was a part of their school-record 11-win 2019 football roster, may not be returning to the program in 2020.

Defensive Shomari Hayes shared on social media on Tuesday that he has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; individuals who have entered their respective names into the transfer portal can still remove their names and return to their current schools.

On Tuesday night, Hayes shared that he received offers from Saginaw Valley St., Northern Arizona, Nicholls St., and Alabama A&M.

A freshman in the 2019 season, Hayes played in two games, recording one tackle.

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Hayes attended Mountain Pointe High School, where he was named First Team All-Region and All-Conference as a junior and senior

The 6-foot-2, 273-pound Hayes still has four seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.