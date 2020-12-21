UL’s Shane Vallot Upset Over Cancellation of SBC Title Game

One member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns recently spoke of his disappointment and frustration following the cancellation of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship, which was scheduled for last Saturday in Conway, South Carolina.

Redshirt junior center Shane Vallot not only shared his thoughts on social media over the weekend but also asked for a satisfactory explanation from the conference following the cancellation of the slated title game between Louisiana and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The game was canceled last Thursday after Coastal Carolina reported COVID-19 issues concerning one of its coaches.

The game was to pit two Top 25 teams against one another on ESPN in a rematch of a game played in October at Cajun Field, in which Coastal Carolina defeated Louisiana, 27-24, the only loss of the year for the Cajuns.

Many have questioned the cancellation of the game, due to the circumstances of what was at stake.

The winner had an opportunity to play in a New Year's Six Bowl had Cincinnati lost, which didn't turn out to be the case, but was unknown at the time.

Coastal Carolina, who is currently 11-0 on the season, will play in the Cure Bowl on Saturday against Liberty, while Louisiana, who will be facing UTSA in the First Responder Bowl on Saturday, is 9-1.

In his message on social media, Vallot questions how Ohio St., who needed to win the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern, played, despite having numerous players out with COVID-19 issues, while the UL/Coastal Carolina game was axed due to one coach.

Earlier this year, Vallot was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.

The Remington Award is given annually to the nation's top center.

A native of Lafayette, and a graduate of Comeaux High School, Vallot has started in all ten of Louisiana's games this season, helping them to a 9-1 record.

Last season, Vallot helped the Cajuns set a new school single-season record with 11 victories, starting all 14 games at center while helping pave the way for a Louisiana ground attack that finished the year ranked third nationally in yards per carry (6.28), fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns (42), sixth nationally in rushing yards per game (257.4) and seventh nationally in total rushing yards (3,604).

In 2018, as a redshirt freshman, Vallot appeared in three games.

At Comeaux, Vallot was a two-sport standout, competing in wrestling as well as football.

As a prep football player for the Spartans, Vallot was honored as an All-State, All-Acadiana, and First Team All-District performer as a senior in football.

Off the field, Vallot is one of the program's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representatives and a member of Louisiana Football's Leadership Council.