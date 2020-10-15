UL’s Shane Vallot Named to Rimington Watch List

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has been named to the watch list of a major postseason college football award.

Redshirt junior center Shane was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Wednesday.

The Remington Award is given annually to the nation's top center.

The Rimington Trophy Committee adjusted its procedures with consideration to the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing to hold its 2020 watch list until play began and a plan was implemented across all Division I conferences.

A native of Lafayette, and a graduate of Comeaux High School, Vallot has started in all four of Louisiana's games this season, helping them to a 3-1 record.

Last season, Vallot helped the Cajuns set a new school single-season record with 11 victories, starting all 14 games at center, while helping pave the way for a Louisiana ground attack which finished the year ranked third nationally in yards per carry (6.28), fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns (42), sixth nationally in rushing yards per game (257.4) and seventh nationally in total rushing yards (3,604).

In 2018, as a redshirt freshman, Vallot appeared in three games.

At Comeaux, Vallot was a two-sport standout, competing in wrestling as well as football.

As a prep football player for the Spartans, Vallot was honored as an All-State, All-Acadiana, and First Team All-District performer as senior in football.

Off the field, Vallot is one of the program's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representatives and a member of Louisiana Football's Leadership Council.

We send out congratulations to Vallot on his his being added to the Remington Watch list and wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the season.