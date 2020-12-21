UL’s Patrick Toney Named Assistant Coach of the Year

An assistant coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has been honored by a major on-line publication that covers the Sun Belt Conference.

Louisiana defensive coordinator Patrick Toney was recently named the Sun Belt Conference Assistant Coach of the Year by the Sun Belt Pages.

Earlier this year, Toney was nominated for the 2020 Broyles Award, named after former Arkansas head coach/athletic director Frank Broyles, an award which has been awarded to the nation's best assistant coach since 1996.

Toney, who joined the Louisiana staff in 2018 as safties coach, is in his first season as the defensive coordinator, helping UL's defensive unit to a number 27 ranking in scoring defense (21.8), as well as a number ranking in interceptions (15).

Under Toney's leadership, Louisiana has forced two or more turnovers in ten games this season, posting a record of 10-0 in those games.

A native of Poway, California, Toney has also guided the defense to force 23 turnovers this season, six fumbles, and 17 interceptions. The 17 interceptions are not only the second-most in the nation but also the most by a Louisiana defense since 2009 when the team forced 16.

16th-ranked Louisiana, who has won six straight and is currently 9-1 on the season, returns to action this Saturday, December 26 when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2020 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The Cajuns haven't lost since a 27-24 setback to Coastal Carolina back in October at Cajun Field.

UTSA, members of Conference USA, will enter the bowl game with an overall record of 7-4.

Kickoff time on Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.