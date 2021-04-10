UL’s Mylik Wilson Enters Transfer Portal

Could the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns soon be losing their second-leading scorer from the 2020-2021 men's college basketball season?

Rivals Hoops shared on social media on Thursday that Mylik Wilson has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; a student-athlete can take his/her name out of the transfer portal at any time and return to their current school.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Wilson was a starter in all 26 of UL's games in 2020-2021, averaging 12.9 points per game, shooting 44% from the field and 73% from the free-throw line, while also averaging 5.5 rebounds and slightly over 3.0 assists a contest.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, Wilson averaged 11.5 ppg, while shooting 47% from the floor, including 36% from beyond the three-point arc during the 2019-2020 season.

Born in Monroe, Louisiana, Wilson attended Rayville High School, where he helped lead his squad to back-to-back Class 2A titles while being tabbed LHSAA Class 2A state Player of the Year.