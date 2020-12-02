UL’s Levi Lewis Named to Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun quarterback Levi Lewis has made the cut for the most prestigious postseason award given out to a college athlete at his position.

On Tuesday, Lewis was one of 35 quarterbacks in the country to be named to the Davey O'Brien Quarterback Class of 2020, as announced by the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

On Monday, Lewis was named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 List, after helping the Cajuns to a dominating 70-20 win over the ULM Warhawks last Saturday in Monroe, completing 18-of-25 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 55 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

A native of Baton Rouge, Lewis has thrown for 2,027 yards, good for 20th nationally, and 16 touchdowns, good for 22nd nationally, while carrying the ball 37 times for 233 yards and five touchdowns in the 2020 college football season.

Lewis currently ranks second in program history in career passing touchdowns (51) and fourth in career passing yards (6,039), joining Louisiana legend Jake Delhomme as the only two Ragin' Cajuns quarterbacks who have thrown for more than 6,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

The Davey O'Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981.

16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award will be announced on Monday, December 7.

Lewis and the Cajuns, who have won five-straight games, and are 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play this season, return to action on Friday night when they travel to Boone, North Carolina to take on the Appalachian St. Mountaineers.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.