UL’s Levi Lewis Named to Davey O’Brien Great 8 List

For the second time this season, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun quarterback Levi Lewis has been named one of the top eight quarterbacks in the country by a foundation which hands out the most prestigious postseason award for his position.

The Davey O'Brien Foundation named Lewis to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List on Monday.

Lewis first won the award following the team's upset win over then No. 23 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa in their first game of the season.

All of the honorees are members of the Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List announced last week.

Joining Lewis on this week’s Great 8 list are Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, Frank Harris of UTSA, Alabama’s Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, and Brock Purdy of Iowa State.

All are eligible for the inclusion on the 35-member Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020, which will be announced on Tuesday.

Lewis helped the Cajuns to a dominating 70-20 win over the ULM Warhawks last Saturday in Monroe, completing 18-of-25 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 55 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

A native of Baton Rouge, Lewis currently ranks second in school history with 51 touchdown passes..

20th-ranked Louisiana, who has now won five-straight games, is currently 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action this Friday evening when they travel to Boone, North Carolina to face the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference tilt, representing their final game of the regular season.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.