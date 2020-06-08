UL’s Kylie Neel Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns could be losing the services of an outfielder who was on their 2020 roster.

Justin's World of Softball shared on social media over the weekend that Kylie Neel has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; individuals who have entered their respective names into the transfer portal can still remove their names and return to their current schools.

A freshman in 2020, Neel appeared in five games, including two plate appearances, in which she was hit by a pitch on both occasions.

A native of Richmond, Texas, Neel attended Foster High School over her final two seasons of prep ball, where she earned first-team all-district honors in both seasons.

Due to the NCAA granting all spring sports participants an extra year of collegiate eligibility because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Neel will have four years of eligibility remaining.