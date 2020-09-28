UL’s Kicker Once Nailed a 77 Yard Field Goal [Watch]

The Cardiac Cajuns pulled out another dramatic win this past Saturday as senior kicker Nate Snyder hit a 53-yard field goal as time expired to seal the 20-18 win over Georgia Southern.

This was a week after the Ragin' Cajuns "walked" it off with an overtime victory at Georgia State.

Back to the aforementioned Snyder. If you have watched the Cajuns' first three games, you know how much the placekicker has struggled with his field-goal accuracy.

Before attempting that lengthy game-winning kick, the senior transfer from Indiana was only two for six on the season. In Saturday's game, he missed a short kick right before the half before making a 25 yarder at the end of the third quarter.

But the thing about all of his kicks was that his distance was never in question, it seemed to all be about accuracy. Well, of course, Snyder was accurate on that last kick, helping the Cajuns improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Just how much of a leg does Snyder have? Well, if you haven't seen the following video, this should prove it.

Yes, we know that was just on the practice field with no opponents trying to block the kick, and there seems to be a bit of a wind behind his back. But still, that's 77 yards!

While we hope the Cajuns kicker isn't asked to try that long of a field goal to help the team win anytime soon, we will be confident in his ability to get the job done in crunch from just about any distance.