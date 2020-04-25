UL’s Kevin Dotson Drafted by Steelers

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun All-American Kevin Dotson is headed to The Steel City.

Dotson was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 4th-round, with the 105th-overall selection, in day three of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Back in January, Dotson was listed by Pro Football Focus as the 25th best college football player from its released list of the top 101 players of 2019.

It's probably no surprise that anyone would rank Dotson so high, however, being named a First-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, after a standout season campaign, in which he helped lead the Cajuns to an 11-3 record, the first 11-win season in program history.

native of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and a 2018 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Dotson played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Dotson was also selected as an All-American by Sports Illustrated/USA Today for his play in 2019.