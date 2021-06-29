UL’s Kendall Talley Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently have to do without a player, who has started more than 63 games over the past two seasons, during the 2022 college softball season.

Justin's World of Softball reported on Tuesday that outfielder Kendall Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; a player who enters the transfer portal can withdraw their names at any time and return to their respective schools.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Talley signed with Lamar out of high school, where she hit .343 as a freshman in 2018, good enough to earn her First-Team All-Southland Conference honors, before transferring to Louisiana prior to the 2019 season.

After a redshirt year in 2019, Talley appeared in 24 games for Louisiana during the shortened 2020 campaign, including 17 as a starter, hitting .333, which was second on the team.

In 2021, Talley appeared in 49 games, including 46 as a starter, hitting .343, which finished second on the team, to go along with three home runs and 26 runs batted in, while also stealing 14 bases.

Louisiana ended their season with an overall record of 47-1, after falling to LSU in the championship game of the Baton Rouge Regional.