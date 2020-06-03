UL’s Jordan Cordova Enters Transfer Portal
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be losing the services of one of their linebackers from the previous two seasons.
Jordan Cordova, who was used primarily as a reserve over the past two seasons, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Keep in mind; a player can enter his name in the transfer portal but still remain with his current school.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Cordova played in three games as a freshman in 2018, compiling six tackles, before seeing action in 12 contests in 2019, accumulating eight stops.
A graduate of Kinder High School, where he produced multiple 100-plus-tackle seasons during prep career, Cordova was a member of UL's 2018 signing class.