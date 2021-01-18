UL’s Joe Dillon Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently have to play the 2021 college football season without the services of a defensive player who has close to 20 career sacks to his credit.

Linebacker Joe Dillon reportedly has entered the NCAA's transfer portal recently as a grad transfer.

A senior in 2020, Dillon will have one year remaining as the NCAA granted all college football players one extra season of collegiate eligibility due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Players who enter the NCAA transfer portal can take their respective names off at any time and elect to return to their respective schools.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Dillon appeared in nine games for Louisiana in 2020, compiling 25 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.

A native of Tylertown, Mississippi, Dillon compiled 51 tackles, including seven sacks as a freshman in 2016, earning him second-team All-Sun Belt Conference and second-team All-Louisiana honors, while also being tabbed the LSWA Freshman of the Year.

A second-team All-Louisiana and third-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick as a sophomore in 2017, Dillon racked up 30 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, before missing the 2018 campaign with an injury.

In 2019, as a junior, Dillon registered 45 tackles, including eight sacks, earning him second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Over his four seasons with the Cajuns, Dillon has appeared in 47 career games, accumulating 151 tackles, including 19.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for a loss.

Dillon helped Louisiana to a 10-1 record, including a 31-24 victory over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl in 2020, while ending the year ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time in school history.

That followed a 2019 season in which the Cajuns set a school-record with 11 wins, finishing at 11-3.