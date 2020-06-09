UL’s Javonne Lowery Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns could be losing the services of a guard who was on their 2019-2020 college basketball roster.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley reported on Monday that Javonne Lowery has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; individuals who have entered their respective names into the transfer portal can still remove their names and return to their current schools.

A freshman in the 2019-2020 season, Lowery played 19 minutes in Louisiana's season-opener against Loyola, scoring seven points, before being diagnosed with a knee injury after the game, ending his season.

A native of San Diego, California before growing up in Pearland, Texas, Lowery attended Pearland High School, where he averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists as a senior.

Due to his injury last season, Lowery will likely still have four years of collegiate eligibility remaining.