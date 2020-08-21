UL’s Jasmine Thomas Takes High School Coaching Job

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently have to do without the services of one of their team leaders for the 2020-2021 women's college basketball season.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley reported on Thursday that point guard Jasmine Thomas, who started 56 career games for Louisiana, will not return for her redshirt-senior year next season, as she will become the girls head basketball coach at North Webster High School, located in Springhill, Louisiana.

A native of Vivian, Louisiana, and a graduate of North Caddo High School, Thomas averaged 8.9 points and 2.7 assists as a freshman in 2016-2017, before averaging 7.3 points and 2.6 assists as a sophomore in the 2017-2018 campaign.

After missing all of 2018-2019 with a knee injury, appeared in 17 games last season, including 14 as a starter, averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Thomas graduated from UL last spring.

Over the course of her Cajun career, Thomas appeared in 71 games, including 56 as a starter, averaging 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.