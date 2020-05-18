UL’s Jasmine Thomas Named Female Comeback Player of the Year

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun redshirt senior Jasmine Thomas was earned the Park Place Surgical Hospital Female Student-Athlete Comeback of the Year Award today.

Thomas overcame a season-ending knee injury the year before to return in 2019-2020 and perform well for the Ragin' Cajuns, overcoming another injury mid-season.

With 14 starts and 17 game appearances last season, Thomas was a key member of Garry Brodhead's squad that won 19 games and was still competing in the Sun Belt Conference tournament before the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FROM LOUISIANA RAGIN' CAJUNS' ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT

