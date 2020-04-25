According to our sources, former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley will join an AFC North team, as he begins his quest to make an NFL roster.

Sources confirm to our own Scott Prather that Bradley has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns to join them as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bradley has caught 60 passes for 906 yards and ten touchdowns this season.

A native of Ackerman, Mississippi, Bradley has compiled 160 receptions for 2,359 yards, and 23 touchdowns during his career at UL.