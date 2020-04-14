UL’s Jalen Johnson Named LSWA Newcomer of the Year, LSU’s Skylar Mays Earns Player of the Year Honor

The 2020 LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) released their All-Louisiana basketball honors today, highlighting the best in college hoops in the state.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun forward Jalen Johnson was named Newcomer of the Year, and landed a spot on the 2nd Team.

Ragin' Cajun freshmen Mylik Wilson was one of three players who earned Honorable Mention.

LSU's Skylar Mays took home the top LSWA Honor as Player of the Year, while his teammate Trendon Watford was named Freshmen of the Year.

Louisiana Tech coach Eric Konkol is the LSWA Coach of the Year.

Between the three teams and three honorable mention players, a total of 18 players earned LSWA honors today. They were selected by a panel of the men’s basketball SIDs (sports information directors) and members of the media from across Louisiana.

2020 ALL-LOUISIANA MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TEAM (LSWA)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Skylar Mays, LSU

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jalen Johnson, Louisiana

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Trendon Watford, LSU

COACH OF THE YEAR – Eric Konkol, Louisiana Tech

FIRST TEAM

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech – G, Sr., Baltimore, Md., 12.9 ppg., 2.9 apg., 1.1 spg.,

Cedric Harris, Centenary – G, Sr., Shreveport, La., 20.2 ppg., 8.7 rpg.

Sha'Markus Kennedy, McNeese – F, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Ala., 18.6 ppg., 10.9 rpg., 2.6 bpg.

Skylar Mays, LSU – G, Sr., Baton Rouge, La., 16.7 ppg., 5.0 rpg., 3.2 rpg.

Bryson Robinson, New Orleans – G, Sr., Mesquite, Texas, 17.9 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 2.6 apg.

SECOND TEAM

Malik Amos, Dillard – G, Jr., Missouri City, Texas, 19.1 ppg., 2.6 rpg.

Michael Ertel, ULM – G, Jr., Indianapolis, Ind., 16.2 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 2.8 apg.

Jalen Johnson, Louisiana – F, Jr., Baton Rouge, La., 15.5 ppg., 6.6 rpg.

William Loyd, Xavier – F, Sr., Baton Rouge, La., 16.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg.

Trendon Watford, LSU – F, Fr., Birmingham, Ala., 13.6 ppg., 7.2 rpg., 1.7 apg.

THIRD TEAM

Kae'Ron Baker, Louisiana College – G, Jr., Navasota, Texas, 19.8 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 3.0 apg.

Chudier Bile, Northwestern State – F, Jr., Denver, Colo., 14.3 ppg., 7.6 rpg.

Myles Burns, Loyola – G/F, Soph., Houston, Texas, 14.1 ppg., 8.0 rpg.

Javonte Smart, LSU – G, Soph., Baton Rouge, La., 12.5 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 4.2 apg.

Christion Thompson, Tulane – G, Sr., Gonzales, La., 14.1 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 2.8 apg.

HONORABLE MENTION

Traquan Knight, LSU Shreveport; Ivy Smith, Jr., Grambling, Mylik Wilson, Louisiana