UL’s Jade Gortarez Listed as Softball Transfer to Watch

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has received some nice recognition from one of the top softball sites in the country.

Softball America listed Louisiana infielder Jade Gortarez as one of "five college softball transfers to watch in 2021" on Wednesday.

A starting shortstop at Arizona St., Gortarez was a two-time All-Pac 12 selection and chosen as the team's Defensive Player of the Year in her two seasons at Arizona State.

A native of Riverside, California, Gortarez began her collegiate career at Texas, prior to transferring to Arizona St.

Gortarez, who will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Cajuns, hit .347, to go along with six home runs and .567 slugging percentage in 2018 at Arizona St.