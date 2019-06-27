UL’s Hayden Cantrelle Picks Up Summer League Award

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns picked up an honor for his performance last week in one of the top collegiate summer league's.

Louisiana shortstop Hayden Cantrelle was named the Cape Cod Baseball League Player of the Week on Tuesday.

A former prep star at Teurlings Catholic, Cantrelle went 6-for-9 at the plate last week, including two home runs, two doubles, and four runs scored.

Cantrelle, who plays for the Falmouth Commodores, currently leads the league in RBI's, with 11.

A first team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2019, Cantrelle hit .309 as a sophomore, to go along with 9 home runs, 31 runs batted in, and 28 stolen bases.