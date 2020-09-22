UL’s Elijah Mitchell Named Senior of the Week

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior running back Elijah Mitchell received some national recognition after an outstanding performance last Saturday.

A native of Erath, Mitchell was named as the Reese's Senior Bowl National Senior of the Week on Monday.

Voted the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week as well, Mitchell had a monster game against the Georgia St. Panthers, rushing the ball 16 times for 164 yards, the second-highest single-game total of his career, to go along with two touchdowns, with the second being the game-winner.

With the victory, 19th-ranked Louisiana improved to 2-0, overall, and 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Over his marvelous career with UL, Mitchell, who was voted a First-Team All-Louisiana selection and a Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick last season, has now rushed 410 times for 2,599 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Mitchell and his teammates return to action this Saturday, as the Cajuns play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in a Sun Belt Conference contest, marking their 2020 home opener.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Mitchell was a prep standout at Erath, posting 1,903 yards and 28 touchdowns his senior season, despite only seeing significant action in eight games due to injury.

In his high school career, Mitchell finished as the leading rusher in Bobcats' history with 4,045 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons.

He's continued that success at the collegiate level, and it's good to see him earning not only state and conference recognition but national acclaim as well while helping his team pile-up wins.

Mitchell will likely be selected in the 2021 NFL draft, but it will be fun to watch him continue to run for the Cajuns before them.