UL’s Elijah Mitchell Listed as Top 15 RB For 2021 NFL Draft

A local prep standout, who has gone on to have a stellar career for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is highly thought of, is apparently highly thought of, in terms of taking his talents to the NFL next season.

WalterFootball.com lists Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell, a native of Erath, as the number 14 running back prospect in the nation heading into the 2021 NFL Draft in their positional rankings.

Now, obviously the rankings of different people/sites will vary, and things like which running backs enter the draft early and injuries could certainly change things. That being said, most draft followers view Mitchell as an outstanding prospect and someone who will undoubtedly be playing on Sundays next year.

Over his marvelous career with UL, Mitchell, who was voted a First-Team All-Louisiana selection and a Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick last season, has now rushed 410 times for 2,599 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Mitchell and his teammates return to action on Wednesday evening, as the Cajuns play host to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference contest, marking their first game since September 26.

Both teams are unbeaten at 3-0 on the season.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Mitchell was a prep standout at Erath, posting 1,903 yards and 28 touchdowns his senior season, despite only seeing significant action in eight games due to injury.

In his high school career, Mitchell finished as the leading rusher in Bobcats' history with 4,045 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons.

He's continued that success at the collegiate level, and it's good to see him earning not only state and conference recognition but national acclaim as well while helping his team pile-up wins.

Mitchell will almost certainly be selected in the 2021 NFL draft, but it will be fun to watch him continue to run for the Cajuns before then.