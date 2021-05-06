UL’s Devin Butts Enters Transfer Portal

Could the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns soon be losing a player who saw action in 24 of their 28 games during the 2020-2021 men's college basketball season?

Rivals Hoops shared on social media on Wednesday that Devin Butts has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; a student-athlete can take his/her name out of the transfer portal at any time and return to their current school.

A 6-foot-6 guard, Butts appeared in 24 games for UL during the 2020-2021 season, including two as a starter, averaging 6.4 points per game, shooting 37% from the field and 67% from the free-throw line, while also averaging 2.0 rebounds and slightly over 1.0 assists a contest during his redshirt freshman season.

Butts also shot 36% from beyond the three-point arc last season.

Born in Macon, Georgia, Butts attended high school at Stratford Academy, where he averaged 28.0 points per game as a senior, setting a new school record.

Butts signed with Mississippi St. out of high school and played six games with the Bulldogs during the 2019-2020 season, averaging 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.2 steals per game.