UL’s Ciara Bryan Tabbed JWOS All-American

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns received some big national recognition from a highly respected college softball website on Tuesday.

Louisiana outfielder Ciara Bryan was named a Third-Team All-American by Justin's World of Softball.

Bryan hit .418 in 2021, to go along with seven home runs, 39 runs batted in, and 37 stolen bases.

For his exploits, Bryan was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, as well as the Sn Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year, while helping lead the Cajuns to an overall record of 47-11, including the regular-season league championship, along with the postseason tournament crown.

A native of Covington, Georgia, Bryan spent the four seasons of her collegiate career at Georgia, including the shortened 2020 season, in which she compiled 11 home runs, 31 RBI, 33 hits, 39 runs, 74 total bases, and 15 stolen bases over a span of 28 games.

View the 2021 JWOS All-American Team, below:

1st Team

P-Gabbie Plain, Washington

P-Rachel Garcia, UCLA

P-Montana Fouts, Alabama

P-Keely Rochard, Virginia Tech

C-Dejah Mulipola, Arizona

1B-Alysen Febrey, Oklahoma St

2B-Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma

3B-Jenna Cone, George Washington

SS-Sami Williams, Iowa State

OF-Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma

OF-Abby Sweet, Notre Dame

OF-Aliyah Andrews, LSU

P/UT-Valerie Cagle, Clemson

At-Large-Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

At-Large-Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, Arizona

At-Large-Mary Haff, Arkansas

At-Large-Megan Faraimo, UCLA

At-Large-Sammey Bunch, Northern Iowa

2nd Team

P-Carrie Eberle, Oklahoma State

P-Kassidy Wilbur, Stephen F. Austin

P-Alex Storako, Michigan

P- Brooke Yanez, Oregon

C-Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

1B-Delanie Wisz, UCLA

2B-Hannah Adams, Florida

3B-Charla Echols, Florida

SS-Sis Bates, Washington

OF-Maya Brady, UCLA

OF-Kate Gordon, James Madison

OF-Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma

P/UT-Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M

At-Large-Sydney McKinney, Wichita St

At-Large-Odicci Alexander, James Madison

At-Large-Rylee Jensen, BYU

At-Large-Linda Rush, Drexel

At-Large-Ashley Rogers, Tennessee

3rd Team

P-Georgina Corrick, South Florida

P-Courtney Vierstra, Miami (OH)

P-Hailey Dolcini, Fresno St

C-Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma

1B-Tricia Awald, Georgia Tech

2B-Rachel Lewis, Northwestern

3B-Kelsey Bennett, Virginia Tech

SS-Braxton Burnside, Arkansas

OF-Brooke Wilmes, Missouri

OF-Ciara Bryan, Louisiana

OF-Haley Cruse, Oregon

P/UT-Mack Leonard, Illinois St

At-Large-Haley Lee, Texas A&M

At-Large-Bailey Vannoy, Charlotte

At-Large-Paige Rauch, Villanova

At-Large-Jenna Wildeman, Central Arkansas

At-Large-Taylor Pleasants, LSU