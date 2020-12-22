UL’s Cedric Russell Tabbed LSWA Player of the Week

For the second time in the young 2020-2021 college basketball season, the Louisiana Sports Writers Association has honored a member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns with a weekly honor.

Louisiana senior guard Cedric Russell was tabbed the LSWA Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Earlier this season, UL junior forward Theo Akwuba won the honor.

The weekly award is voted on by the state's sports information directors along with select members of the media.

A native of Alexandria, Louisiana, Russell helped the Cajuns extend their win streak to six games while improving its record to 6-1 on the season after posting a pair of 10-point victories over the New Orleans Privateers and the McNeese Cowboys.

Currently the third-leading scorer in the Sun Belt Conference averaging 19.0 points-per-game, Russell averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steal over the course of the week, while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 89 percent from the free-throw line.

Russell posted his third straight 20-point game with a game-high 23 points against McNeese on Saturday, moving into 37th place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,096 career points.

Four days earlier, Russell scored a game-high 20 points, to go along with three assists and a steal in Louisiana's 73-63 triumph over New Orleans on Tuesday of last week.

The Cajuns have a layoff over the Christmas break before officially opening up Sun Belt Conference play January 1-2, 2021 against the Texas St. Bobcats in a two-game homestand at the Cajundome.

The teams will meet on Friday, January 1 at 6 p.m., before squaring off again on Saturday, January 2 at 4 p.m.