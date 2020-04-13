UL’s Calvin Temple Enters Transfer Portal

A member of the 2019-2020 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns may be taking his basketball talents to another school next season.

Guard Calvin Temple announced on social media on Monday that he has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

It should be noted that just because an athlete has entered the transfer portal doesn't officially mean that athlete will indeed transfer.

Athletes can always take their names out of the transfer portal and return to their current schools.

The 6-foot Temple appeared in 24 games for Louisiana this past season, including six as a starter, averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Temple grew up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, where he attended Center Hill High, helping lead his team to a Mississippi Class 5A state championship as a senior in 2018-2019, averaging 21.4 points, to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists-per-game.

Temple, who has three years of eligibility remaining at the collegiate level, originally signed with IUPUI, but left there, following the resignation of former head coach Jason Gardner.