UL’s Brandon Young Signs With Orioles

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the past two seasons will be starting his professional career with a franchise based in the American League East.

Pitcher Brandon Young signed a professional contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Young signed a free agent contract with Baltimore, after going undrafted in the recent MLB Draft.

This year's MLB Draft, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, was limited to only five rounds. In a normal year, Young would have unquestionably been selected.

With the signing, Young foregoes a final year of collegiate eligibility, which was given to him by the NCAA following the cancellation of the 2020 college baseball season back in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very proud of Brandon Young," head coach Matt Deggs said in a press release. “He is a young man with a ton of potential that found a way to put it all together and finish a shortened season as legitimately one of the top pitchers in the country. Brandon is big, physical and very versatile. He can start or pitch in the back of the bullpen. He always wants the ball, loves to pitch and most importantly loves to compete. He pitches with bad intentions for the hitter and I love that."

A right-hander, Young spent the last two seasons with the Cajuns, after pitching his first two seasons at Howard Community College.

As a junior in 2019, his first year at UL, Young appeared in 16 games, including 9 as a starter, going 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA. over 54.1 innings pitched.

In 2020, the 6-foot-6, 201-pound Young was exceptional, going 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA. over four appearances, covering 24.2 innings.

“Brandon has the stuff to pitch in the Big leagues in the next three years if he stays healthy,” Deggs added. “I will miss Brandon, as I have a fond appreciation for guys that attack the zone with intent and a lot of compete in every pitch and that’s what he did. Most importantly, Brandon is one class away from his degree and he is currently in the process of completing that.”

A native of Lumberton, Texas, Young compiled a career record of 6-5, to go along with a 3.65 ERA, over his two seasons at Louisiana.