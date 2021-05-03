UL’s Brandon Talley Named to Stopper of The Year Watch List

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Ragin' Cajuns has been named to the watch list for the award for the top relief pitcher in college baseball.

Left-handed pitcher Brandon Talley was named to the NCWBA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List on Monday.

The Stopper of the Year award is given annually to the best relief pitcher in college baseball.

A native of Princeton, Texas, Talley has accumulated six saves, which ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference, to go along with a 1.63 ERA. over 21 appearances for Louisiana during the 2021 season.

A junior, Talley went 1-0 with one save and a 2.76 ERA. over five games for the Cajuns during the 2020 season, which was eventually canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Stopper of the Year finalists will be announced on Wednesday, June 9, with the Stopper of the Year winner being announced on Saturday, June 19.

Talley has helped Louisiana to a record of 23-20 this season.