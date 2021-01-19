UL’s Bralen Trahan Named 2020 Top 101 College Football Player

A key member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns recently named one of the best 101 college football players in 2020 by a major football website.

Pro Football Focus (College) listed Louisiana safety Bralen Trahan at number 91 on its list of the top college football players in 2020, which was unveiled on Monday.

A redshirt junior in 2020, Trahan appeared in all 11 games for the Cajuns, helping them to an overall record of 10-1, including a win over the UTSA Roadrunners in the First Responder Bowl by recording 48 tackles and four interceptions.

That followed a 2019 campaign in which Trahan compiled 35 tackles and two interceptions, helping Louisiana to a school-record 11 victories.

A graduate of Acadiana High School, Trahan was named first-team Class 5A All-State selection as a senior, helping the Wreckin' Rams to a 10-4 record and a berth in the Class 5A state playoffs.

Alabama's Devonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, was named the top college football player in the land by Pro Football Focus, with his teammate, quarterback Mac Jones right behind him at number two.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, and Ohio St. quarterback Justin Fields round out the top five, at 3-5, respectively.

The remainder of the top ten includes North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, Tulsa linebacker Zven Collins, BYU tackle Brady Christensen, Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw, and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Appalachian St. cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, who is the highest-ranked Sun Belt Conference player, is listed at number 16.

Cornerback Eli Ricks is the highest-ranked LSU player on the list, at number 25.