UL’s Bailey Curry Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently have to do without a player who has started more than 91 games over the past three seasons during the 2022 college softball season.

Justin's World of Softball reported earlier this week that first baseman/Catcher/designated hitter Bailey Curry has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; a play who enters the transfer portal can withdraw their names at any time and return to their respective schools.

A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, Curry signed with Toledo out of high school, where she hit 14 home runs with 46 runs batted in, good enough to be named the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019, before transferring to Louisiana.

As a sophomore for the Cajuns in 2019, Curry appeared in 54 games at first base and designated hitter, including 47 as a starter, hitting .317 with six homers and 35 RBI's before hitting .191 with three homers and 12 runs batted in in the shortened 2020 campaign.

In 2021, Curry appeared in 53 games, including 28 as a starter, spending time at catcher, first base, and designated hitter, Curry hit .329 with 6 homers and 22 RBI's.

Louisiana ended their season with an overall record of 47-1, after falling to LSU in the championship game of the Baton Rouge Regional.