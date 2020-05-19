UL’s Anthony Babineaux Reflects on 2014 Season, Coach Robichaux & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux has been with the program for over 25 years.

I'm of the opinion he and Jay Walker are two historians of the program, especially when it comes to the last quarter of a century.

The 2014 season is Babb remembers well.

A team with a lot of characters, beards, alphas, grit, and toughness, Louisiana ended the regular season of 2014 as the unanimous #1 team in the country in every major college baseball poll.

While the season ended in heartbreaking fashion to Ole Miss in the Super Regionals, it remains a team discussed frequently amongst Ragin' Cajuns fans and one that'll never be forgotten.

Babb joined me this morning to share stories of that season, discuss life today, the indelible impact of coach Tony Robichaux and much more.