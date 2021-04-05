UL’s Alissa Dalton Sidelined

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will have to continue to add to their current softball win streak without the services of one of their top players, at least in the near future.

Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Monday that shortstop Alissa Dalton recently suffered a hand injury that will require surgery.

The injury will keep Dalton out for an indefinite period of time with no timetable for her return.

A senior from Cypress, Texas, Dalton is a two-time preseason Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

This season, Dalton is hitting .378, second on the team, to go along three home runs, 21 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases, after hitting .290 with a homer and ten RBI's last season.

A first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in both 2018 and 2019, Dalton has appeared in 169 career games at UL, hitting .365, to go along with 11 homers, 106 runs batted in, and 42 stolen bases.

16th-ranked Louisiana, who has won ten straight games heading into Monday's non-conference doubleheader against Lamar, is currently 25-6 on the season.

Back in February, Louisiana lost starting centerfielder Raina O'Neal to a broken arm and starting first baseman Taylor Roman to a torn ACL.

O'Neal is on track to return late in the season, while Roman won't return until next season.