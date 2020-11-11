ULM/Arkansas St. Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issues

A Sun Belt Conference football tilt, originally scheduled for this weekend, will now have to be played next month, due to COVID-19 issues.

Saturday's scheduled contest between the ULM Warhawks and the Arkansas St. Red Wolves, has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12, due to concerns within the Warhawk’s football program.

Arkansas St. is currently 3-5, overall, and 1-4 in Sun Belt Conference play, while ULM is 0-8, and 0-5, respectively.

The Red Wolves will next be in action on Saturday, November 21 when they travel to San Marcos, Texas to take on the Texas St. Bobcats, while the Warhawks will also return to the gridiron a week from Saturday when they meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a non-conference affair in Shreveport.

With the postponement of the ULM/Arkansas St. game, there will now be four Sun Belt Conference games played this weekend, including Coastal Carolina at Troy (11 a.m.), South Alabama at Louisiana (1 p.m.), Georgia St. at Appalachian St. (1:30 p.m.), and Texas St. at Georgia Southern (2:30 p.m.).

Arkansas St. has games against Texas St., South Alabama, and ULM remaining on its 2020 college football schedule, while ULM has match-ups against Louisiana Tech, Louisiana, Troy, and Arkansas St. remaining.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game is slated for Saturday, December 19.