ULM Offers STM’s Jack Bech

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have some more competition for a local prep football standout, from another Sun Belt Conference school.

Jack Bech, a receiver from St. Thomas More, was offered a scholarship by ULM recently.

Over the weekend, Bech received his first SEC offer, from Vanderbilt.

Louisiana offered Bech, a member of the 2019 All-Acadiana Team, back in June.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Bech, who is currently a junior at STM, is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Bech, a member of STM's Division II state title team, also plays basketball at St. Thomas More.

Bech has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, South Alabama, and Louisiana Tech, while visiting LSU and Virginia